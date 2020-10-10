Neon Genesis Evangelion: Sadamoto made a new illustration for the manga

The franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion enjoys numerous derivative works, almost none of which are truly canonical, but which contain some parallels to the original series by Hideaki Anno to the point of creating confusion and perplexity in the dedicated community. However, on the occasion of a new edition of the manga, a new illustration leaks.

The director of NGE usually plays with the fans of his masterpiece, releasing animated shorts, short clips or particular sequences that refer to all those products not theoretically belonging to the canon imagery of the work. This confusion has favored him development of the loop theory with different situations that led the protagonists to face increasingly different realities. But speaking of the field of hypotheses, what do you think of this theory about Asuka in Evangelion’s Rebulds?

On the occasion of the new edition of the manga by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto the sensei took the opportunity to create some new original plates to accompany, the last of which curated for the release of the sixth volume of the collection which, among other things, will contain an acrylic postcard of Kaworu, Shinji, Rei and Asuka , the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that Planet Manga has started the publication of Evangelion: ANIMA, a spin-off novel edited by the mecha desinger of the anime that we strongly suggest you recover. And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration? Let us know with a comment below.