Neon Genesis Evangelion returns to Netflix: the new dubbing has been added by surprise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neon Genesis Evangelion is among the works that have become more cult in the Japanese animation scene. Hideaki Anno directed a story in the late 90s that still reverberates today and which will continue with the fourth and final film in the series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 initially scheduled for June 2020. But the series had also arrived on Netflix.

As you will remember, Netflix had one on its platform last year new version of Neon Genesis Evangelion with a dubbing and completely revised texts. To direct this operation there was Gualtiero Cannarsi but his work aroused several controversies. This forced Netflix to remove the Italian dubbing (but not the subtitled version) from the streaming service, announcing that they would decide what to do.

More than a year after the end of June 2019 in which the removal of Neon Genesis Evangelion occurred, The episodes dubbed on Netflix are back. The social networks of the platform did not give any announcement, leaving fans surprised who discovered it independently. Also, from what appears in the closing credits of each episode, the name of Gualtiero Cannarsi is no longer present in the staff that dealt with the dubbing. Under the heading "Italian dialogues" Laura Cosenza now appears while at the "dubbing direction" there is Roberto Stocchi.