Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion returns to Netflix: the new dubbing has been added by surprise

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is among the works that have become more cult in the Japanese animation scene. Hideaki Anno directed a story in the late 90s that still reverberates today and which will continue with the fourth and final film in the series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 initially scheduled for June 2020. But the series had also arrived on Netflix.

As you will remember, Netflix had one on its platform last year new version of Neon Genesis Evangelion with a dubbing and completely revised texts. To direct this operation there was Gualtiero Cannarsi but his work aroused several controversies. This forced Netflix to remove the Italian dubbing (but not the subtitled version) from the streaming service, announcing that they would decide what to do.

More than a year after the end of June 2019 in which the removal of Neon Genesis Evangelion occurred, The episodes dubbed on Netflix are back. The social networks of the platform did not give any announcement, leaving fans surprised who discovered it independently. Also, from what appears in the closing credits of each episode, the name of Gualtiero Cannarsi is no longer present in the staff that dealt with the dubbing. Under the heading "Italian dialogues" Laura Cosenza now appears while at the "dubbing direction" there is Roberto Stocchi.

READ:  Netflix, Japanese animators declare: "We get paid well, but we cut off the wings"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.