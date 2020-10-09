Neon Genesis Evangelion: new collaboration for the series, themed cosmetics arrive

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a historical series for Japanese animation, a pillar of an industry that is still waiting for the debut of the latest film linked to the Rebuild tetralogy. Yet, in the last period the franchise has strengthened and increased the collaborations and products inherent to the brand exponentially.

With the 25th anniversary of NGE, the masterpiece of Hideaki Anno is facing a promotional campaign of unprecedented proportions with a number of collaborations that only a title of this magnitude could boast. Despite this extraordinary series of sponsorships, the director continues to apologize for the delay in distribution by promising to make a technically and qualitatively high-quality film.

However, the latest collaboration born from the roots of Neon Genesis Evangelion sees the company as the protagonist KATE, famous for the cosmetics market. In fact, starting from February 2021, the company will release a series of themed products sponsored, among other things, with the release of an original illustration issued directly by Studio Khara, the same attached at the bottom of the news, which features the pilot of unit 00, Rei Ayanami.

