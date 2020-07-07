Neon Genesis Evangelion: Netflix has officially announced the new Italian dubbing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours ago we anticipated the arrival of the new Italian dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion, revisited by Netflix a year after the sensational controversies caused by the work of Gualtiero Cannarsi. A few moments ago the official profile of the streaming platform confirmed the news, stating that the series is available for viewing.

Neon Genesis Evangelion landed on Netflix Italia on June 21, 2019, unleashing the wrath of the fans due to an adaptation considered by many to be disrespectful and excessively involute. The Italian dubbing director Gualtiero Cannarsi replied several times to the criticisms, but Netflix, however, decided to remove the dubbing and to make a new adaptation.

Today, 6 July 2020, a new version has been made available edited by Laura Cosenza is Roberto Stocchi, respectively responsible for drafting the dialogues and for the direction of dubbing. The work seems to have been done with great care and, among many others, we can anticipate that the criticized term "Apostoli" has been replaced with "Angels". At the bottom you can take a look at the Netflix Italia Facebook post.

And what do you think of it? Happy with the news? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the story instead, we suggest you take a look at our interview with Gualteri Cannarsi, former director of the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion.