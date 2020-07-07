Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Netflix has officially announced the new Italian dubbing

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few hours ago we anticipated the arrival of the new Italian dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion, revisited by Netflix a year after the sensational controversies caused by the work of Gualtiero Cannarsi. A few moments ago the official profile of the streaming platform confirmed the news, stating that the series is available for viewing.

Neon Genesis Evangelion landed on Netflix Italia on June 21, 2019, unleashing the wrath of the fans due to an adaptation considered by many to be disrespectful and excessively involute. The Italian dubbing director Gualtiero Cannarsi replied several times to the criticisms, but Netflix, however, decided to remove the dubbing and to make a new adaptation.

Today, 6 July 2020, a new version has been made available edited by Laura Cosenza is Roberto Stocchi, respectively responsible for drafting the dialogues and for the direction of dubbing. The work seems to have been done with great care and, among many others, we can anticipate that the criticized term "Apostoli" has been replaced with "Angels". At the bottom you can take a look at the Netflix Italia Facebook post.

READ:  One-Punch Man: the incredible artistic detail of Lord Boros' spacecraft

And what do you think of it? Happy with the news? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the story instead, we suggest you take a look at our interview with Gualteri Cannarsi, former director of the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.