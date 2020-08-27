Neon Genesis Evangelion: Misato shows up in the gorgeous Suzupoii cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neon Genesis Evagelion is one of the most iconic titles in the animation industry, a global masterpiece that still holds a prominent place in the Japanese cultural landscape. The large slice of public that Hideaki Anno has managed to reach over the years continues to grow non-stop today.

Although the screenings of some of the numerous feature films postponed due to the New Coronavirus, including the same Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, have been resumed in Japanese cinemas, still no news has emerged regarding the highly anticipated final film of the Rebuild tetralogy. The film, in fact, was initially expected to debut in June after a wait of almost 8 years due to the mental health of its talented director.

In any case, the franchise has continued to receive undisturbed the immense support of fans who, from time to time, continue to dedicate numerous manifestations of creativity to the brand, just think of the Asuka cosplay curated by Elefire. Always with a view to personal interpretations, the latest creation by Suzupoii, a famous cosplayer especially appreciated for Evangelion, which she tried to reinterpret Misato Katsuragi, NERV’s ace in the hole for strategic operations. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has also found the appreciation of numerous fans.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.