Neon Genesis Evangelion meets the Tamagotchi in an official product

Neon Genesis Evangelion it is one of the masterpieces of Japanese animation, a cultural pearl of profound historical importance. In Japan, the series is so popular that many companies have partnered closely with the franchise. The latest of these, however, will appeal to longtime fans.

Who knows how many remember i Tamagotchi, that little electronic toy – which in 1999 will inspire the Digimon – that allowed you to take care of a small digital animal. A toy that, from 1996 until the early 2000s, went viral all over the world, an object of international fame. Occasionally, the Namco Bandai it comes out with limited edition collaborations of the mythical game, such as the recent signed version Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The latter work, in particular, is a mass phenomenon at home, a title so famous that even the Honda Civic has proposed a themed spot. The Tamagotchi in question, who will be available from June 13th, you can admire them by accessing the official website via the link to the source. A particular collaboration between two of the historical and most important franchises of Japanese culture.

We also remind you that just two weeks later exactly after the release of the new version of the game it will be available in Japanese cinemas Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. And you, instead, what do you think of these models, do you like them? Let us know with a comment below.