Neon Genesis Evangelion: Mazzotta reveals new details on the future of the anime on Netflix

Fabrizio Mazzotta returns to talk about Neon Genesis Evangelion, after the adaptation of Gualtiero Cannarsi has sparked an unparalleled controversy. However, after the removal of the Italian dubbing from the US giant, the rumors about the future of the anime on Netflix still delay in arriving.

Just a few months ago, I did historical dubbing director of Evangelion had anticipated Italian fans of the change of course imposed by the company towards the series, removing our adaptation to resolve a media fuss. About that, Mazzotta then he revealed that the change of director matched the rumors that confirmed a duplication of the television series, and not a simple correction of the long criticized parts.

In recent days, Fabrizio Mazzotta in response to a user regarding the future of the work added the following:

"They are redoing it these days. With the same cast of voice actors that I chose. But … without my direction! With another director, after some colleagues refused to replace me, in fact. I don't know the reasons for this change, nobody gave me explanations. And I think Netflix doesn't know about it. Maybe – I guess – the company is ashamed of the fool made, although I had warned of the problems and had hypothesized what happened. I do not know. The world of dubbing is very bizarre. "

As can be seen from his words, finally Neon Genesis Evangelion is under treatment again, and we hope that an adaptation worthy of the title it represents will come out as soon as possible. In any case, the dubbing director's comment is the summary of an unpleasant situation he has negatively influenced the fate of the anime on Netflix.