Neon Genesis Evangelion, it’s official: new BD Box coming and returning to the cinema in 2020!

During the live broadcast organized to celebrate the company’s twenty-five years, Dynit surprisingly announced the arrival of one new home video edition of Neon Genesis Evangelion, consisting of the historic TV series of 26 episodes and the two films of 1997: Death(true)² e The End of Evangelion.

A new Blu-ray edition of Evangelion was now in the air for several months, and fans from all over Italy were waiting for nothing but the official. Carlo Cavazzoni, executive director of Dynit, said that this new, highly anticipated edition will be released in 2021, and which will present the historical Italian dubbing of the series, directed by Fabrizio Mazzotta and Paolo Cortese.

In addition, Dynit also announced that Sunday 6, Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December 2020, Death (true) ² and The End of Evangelion will be broadcast in cinemas all over Italy, the two films included in the home video edition. The two films will be part of the new season of the “Nexo Anime al cinema” cycle. The names of the cinemas where the films will be shown will be revealed in the following months.

What do you think of it? Are you happy? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the last chapter of the tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion, was recently delayed for Coronavirus and will be released in the course of 2021.