Neon Genesis Evangelion: how is the new dubbing without Cannarsi?

About a year ago, more precisely in June 2019, the Italian community exploded with anger towards the American streaming giant, Netflix, for having entrusted the task of composing the dialogues in Italian by Neon Genesis Evangelion to Gualtiero Cannarsi, one of the most discussed personalities in the entire panorama of Japanese animation in the Bel Paese. The phenomenon "Evaflix", so the debut of Hideaki Anno's masterpiece in the on-demand streaming portal was nicknamed, it was marked by one of the most dusty controversies in the history of the American distributor on Italian soil. But let's go in order, what triggered such outrage?

Evaflix: the origins of the controversy



The return of Neon Genesis Evangelion to the small screen was one of the most anticipated events in our community, as it is an immortal and emblematic work towards an industry that has solidified the roots of the mecha genre and the psychological thanks to the series directed by Hideaki Anno. Still, the collective enthusiasm was destined to last just a few days, as several rumors began to circulate on the net about an alleged duplication of the series. It is also necessary to add, precisely by virtue of the popularity of the anime, how part of the fans of the franchise are strongly linked to the edition edited by Dynamic Italy in the 90s, a reason that pushed them to become attached to the iconic voices and some of the terms considered symbolic today in the context of the entire work.

The choice put in place by Netflix to entirely duplicate the anime, perhaps due to contractual constraints with the previous dubbing or due to timing issues, was therefore a real gamble. And so, already from the first minutes of episode 1, Gualtiero Cannarsi's will was clear to reconstruct the entire adaptation according to a view – according to him – more consistent with the original work, as it had not been possible to perform at the time of the Dynamic. In this regard, we suggest you recover our interview with Cannarsi to better understand the reasons behind his peculiar way of operating.

The "Angels" they became "Apostoli", the phenomenon of"berserk" one "state of fury", all crowned by a courtly and complex language, especially if related to the age of the characters and contemporary speech, a necessary requirement for a good dubbing. At the end of the fair, judging overall the 26 episodes of the television series, the result was sensationally disastrous, to the point that Netflix had to intervene to remove our adaptation and subject it to a careful review.

A very noisy "silent return"

Since then, information about it began to be scarce, until last January both the voice actors and the former dubbing director Fabrizio Mazzotta confirmed the start of the work to make the appropriate changes to the Italian adaptation. Hence, they were in charge of the dialogue and new director respectively Laura Cosenza (Scrubs, The Alienist) is Roberto Stocchi (The Cleveland Show). A director is such because he assumes responsibility for the finished and finished product and, therefore, despite Mazzotta's experience with the franchise, in which he also participated in the same role in the historical adaptation of the 90s, it appears obvious the choice of Netflix to entrust the task to another expert in the sector.

However, the return of Neon Genesis Evangelion comes this time silently, without any release from the social channels of the American giant, but tracked almost by chance by fans of the anime. Only during the morning, the cast and the staff confirmed through their social accounts the arrival of the complete revision series in the catalog. However, almost as if to whet the start of a new soap opera, yet another redouble was close to triggering another powder keg.

Maybe for an error or for uploading issues, Netflix initially distributed only one corrected and revised half, up to episode 18 included, while the remaining episodes still contained the dialogues adapted by Gualtiero Cannarsi. You can still put the weapons under the mattress, as the publisher has already taken steps to fix the episodes in question in the early afternoon, effectively ending one of the most important controversies in the history of Japanese animation in Italy. Well yes, the Neon Genesis Evangelion's duplication has finally been completedtherefore it is time to draw conclusions on the changes made.

When a name makes the difference

We would like to specify how we will not deal with the work done by the cast here, although we cannot avoid reiterating the excellent interpretation of the voice actors, especially in some specific roles, but we prefer to leave you the pleasure of drawing the conclusions of the actor's performances without any linguistic constraint. Having said that, the changes have taken place and, as previously announced, they are tangible from the first episode.

We cannot deny you, in reality, that we went in search of those scenes that have become viral all over the world due to the formal complexity expressed by the dialogues, just to verify the goodness of the duplication a year later. We can confirm, therefore, that this time the work done is satisfactory. In addition to changes in terminology, where the Unit was once again the Eva 01 (and so on for the other models) and the "state of fury"the coveted"berserk mode", the most sensitive changes have touched the drafting of the dialogues as foreseeable, in which the whole process of readaptation was defined by Laura Cosenza as"his greatest effort".

No more articulate sentences or obsolete military terms (e.g. "recalcitrance"), but fluent and properly proposed expressions for to promote understanding of the scene in the most absolute way. In addition, the Japanese suffixes and rules have been removed, so as to westernize personal names through the crystalline reading of vowels. For example, the pilot of the Eva 02 unit will no longer be pronounced as "Aska", with the elimination of the" u "when followed by an" s "as the custom of the Land of the Rising Sun, but simply"Asuka".

"As for what we couldn't do but us", just to stay on the topic, Netflix finally kept its promises as we wished, finally releasing a product that now really sounds as finished and ready to watch. Therefore, if last year the whole controversy circumvented your desire to give one of the most iconic series of an entire culture a chance, know that now you no longer have any justification for missing out on one of the most important souls of the Japanese animation.

For those who have already had the opportunity to know the masterpiece of Hideaki Anno in its past edition, then you will find in this adaptation a strong sense of nostalgia, but at the same time an unforgettable story ready to be rediscovered from the point of view of a new and excellent cast.