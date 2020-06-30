Neon Genesis Evangelion: here is the complete video of the creepy CG special

Share it:

Just a few weeks ago, we had the opportunity to witness an epic collaboration between OPPO and Neon Genesis Evangelion, who presented to the public an extraordinary computer graphics spot. In the last hours, even a little surprise, the full video has leaked.

In recent days, the franchise has launched a massive collaborative campaign in order to push the brand as much as possible pending the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the final film of the tetralogy that started back in 2006. Among these particular partnerships, one in particular drew attention from the world community linked to Anno's masterpiece. We are obviously talking about the collaboration with OPPO to promote the limited themed edition of the Reno Ace 2.

On the occasion of the spot published a few weeks ago, however, we had the opportunity to admire only a few seconds of the original video which, however, lasts more than 2 minutes. In recent years, the movie in question has leaked, the same that we have attached to the bottom of the news, where you can watch the power of the franchise as an absolutely stunning computer graphic. The technical quality is very high and in just a few minutes it quickly retraces some of the highlights of the original work.

However, we will not go further and leave you the space to share your impressions about this incredible video, which is also entitled for the occasion "Evangelion: It Can (not) Be True"in honor of tetralogy.