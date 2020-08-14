Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion gets a makeover with Dave Rapoza's gorgeous fan art

August 14, 2020
Remember Dave Rapoza? He is the one who in recent times has shown his breathtaking illustrative skills with a drawing of Berserk on the Hand of God. An exceptional fan art that went viral in a short time. But Dave Rapoza didn't just stop at Berserk as he shared his latest accomplishments on Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The historical work of Hideaki Anno gets a makeover thanks to the work of the illustrator in two drawings that you can see below. Rapoza has been sharing these recently prepared images on his Twitter account for a few days and Neon Genesis Evangelion gets two versions with a different style, with Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari in the center.

The first focuses on the real protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion with his Eva-01 behind him, followed by the fan art on Rei Ayanami and Eva-00. The design, especially in the face, and the realization of the coloring are considerably different from what we are used to. These extremely detailed designs put the Neon Genesis Evangelion characters in another light.

Finally, after the third shared Berserk fan art that had already been shown, Dave Rapoza also shares his image on Cowboy Bebop, where Faye Valentine turned into a cat. Do you like these designs? Neon Genesis Evangelion is back with the new dubbing on Netflix in the past few weeks, don't miss it.

