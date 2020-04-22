Neon Genesis Evangelion: Eva 01 prepares to counterattack in a particular cosplay

Share it:

The art of cosplay, as we have pointed out several times, is the result of the creativity and genius of the many fans who paint pop culture. Recently, one of them tried to propose his own interpretation of an extremely difficult character to realize, the Eva 01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The masterpiece of Hideaki Anno it is an immortal title, a franchise that still has a resounding success today. The popularity is so high that numerous collaborations have benefited the series, such as the recent partnership with the Tamagotchi, the viral minigame in the early 2000s. But speaking of the brand, you have already had a chance to take a look at the new promotional poster of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 released by Khara study on the occasion of the postponement of the film?

However, recently, a fan has taken advantage of the quarantine time to build one own interpretation of the Eva 01 unit complete with a positron rifle, a deadly weapon used by the mecha giants against the threat of the Angels. The result in question, which went viral on the net with over hundreds of shares, was created by Maolo's Cosplay and you can admire it at the bottom of the news. Fans were delighted with the loyalty of cosplay, extremely similar to the original with the due limitations of the small scale.

