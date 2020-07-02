Neon Genesis Evangelion: do you want an Eva 01 at home? 30,000 euros are enough

Share it:

You read that right, we are talking about 30,000 euros. Or a few pennies less, but always a figure made up of 5 numbers. In the park of Small Worlds Tokyo, in fact, it will be possible to buy a reduced-scale reproduction, more or less of the height of the Lakers basketball player Lebron James, of one of the mecha of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

In the last period, the franchise has launched a campaign of collaborations aimed at strongly sponsoring the latest film of the Rebuild tetralogy, although the latter is still without a launch window. However, a recent attraction in a Tokyo park allows one to be pre-ordered human-sized reproduction of the Eva 01 unit. "Human" is to say, as we speak of about 2 meters high.

The statue in question, in reality, is offered to the public at a price of 21,000 euros, to which another 8 are added to obtain the 5m Umbilical Cable and an LED light, for a total of around 30,000 euros. Just 20 pieces are available and no further replicas are expected. If you want to opt for "something cheaper" but still a 2-meter reproduction, the company Kaiyodo he comes to meet you by introducing you the Eva 01 unit in berserk at the modest sum of 13 thousand euros, about half of that proposed at Small Worlds Tokyo. However, you can take a look at the two performances at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, what do you think of these two statues? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of the iconic robot, have you seen this special CG video of Neon Genesis Evangelion?