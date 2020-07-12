Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion becomes fashion with the streetwear line inspired by the anime

July 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Thinking about Neon Genesis Evangelion the philosophical dilemmas of the protagonists or the futuristic scenario of Neo Tokyo and the Evangelion, those mechas that have become famous all over the world, immediately come to mind. No one would think of associating it with clothes, except for the suits that pilots need to drive the giant robots.

The new 1000 Euro Neon Genesis Evangelion figurines have arrived in Japan, but it is not the only fresh production product dedicated to the franchise. Premium Bandai has exploited the talent of the fashion designer Kan Furuya, known in Japan for his rock-style creations, to prepare new Neon Genesis Evangelion-themed clothes for the Glamb brand.

Furuya then took the main characters Shinji, Rei and Asuka and combined them with some illustrations and patterns to create his streetwear in the style of Neon Genesis Evangelion. T-shirts have a cost of 7590 yen each (almost 70 euros) including taxes and you can see some examples in the link to the source. In addition to the trio of protagonists, an additional jersey is dedicated to the famous EVA-01 mecha, the purple one led by Shinji Ikari.

READ:  Fans Are Getting Serious Couple Goals From Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Bike Date

Meanwhile, in Italy the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion has returned with new individuals to the direction.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.