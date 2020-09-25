Neon Genesis Evangelion at the cinema: Dynit announces the new Italian event

Dynit has decided to celebrate its 25th anniversary in a big way. Despite not having had the opportunity to celebrate it at Lucca Comics for the Coronavirus, through a live on Facebook the publisher has revealed his future plans. Home video, new films in the cinema, other dubbing in Italian: Dynit has dropped some bombs like Neon Genesis Evangelion.

In addition to the Neon Genesis Evangelion blu-ray announcement with original dub, Dynit’s Carlo Cavazzoni has revealed that there will be a cinematic event for the series. To bring the anime back to our rooms, the program will include the arrival of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in November followed by the very famous anime in December.

In an event to be held between 7 and 9 December, we will be able to go to the cinema to enjoy the films Evangelion Death(true)² e The End of Evangelion. The two feature films make up the alternate ending of the series: Death (true) ² is made up of sixty minutes of clips taken from the episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, while The End of Evangelion composes the unreleased ending of the story.

All of course with historical dubbing, as well as that of blu-ray. Dynit it will therefore allow, both through home video and through cinema, to reassess or watch for the first time one of the anime that has become part of Japanese culture.