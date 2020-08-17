Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka returns with an Elefire cosplay

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a historical series and revolves around a group of characters who are attempting to face the mysterious threat of the Angels. During this battle we mainly know the three young boys who have been tasked with leading the giant mechas called Evangelion.

The third of these pilots to appear in the story of Neon Genesis Evangelion, at least as regards the presentation in the anime episodes, is Asuka Soryu Langley. Second Children is the pilot of the EVA-02, a red mecha with different characteristics than that of Rei and Shinji.

Asuka is an exuberant and very self-confident girl, despite the fact that she has deep scars from her relationship with her mother and the childhood she had to go through. When piloting her Evangelion, we see her wearing a red-to-orange jumpsuit with dark gray and green details.

Let's see a Asuka Langley cosplay thanks to Elefire, with the photo you see below. Here the girl is already fully dressed to fly her EVA-02. Do you prefer this version or the more adult version of cosplayer Mariza Scheid? If you are a fan of the other female protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion, a cosplay of Rei Ayanami has also been made.

