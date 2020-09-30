Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka protagonist of the new statuette by PhenixStudio

How many products were created on Neon Genesis Evangelion? A lot, considering that the historical anime aired in the 90s. Over these decades, an endless list of collector’s items inspired by all the characters in history have been produced. Yet there is still room for new figurines dedicated to the anime.

While in Italy we will soon be able to enjoy the feature films with Italian dubbing at the cinema with the event dedicated to Neon Genesis Evangelion announced by Dynit, global fans could get their hands on a new statuette dedicated to Asuka Soryu Langley, the exuberant girl with Japanese ancestry and German that it turns out in the first episodes of the TV series to be there pilot of the Evangelion 02.

The Second Children has a conflicting relationship with Shinji, Rei and many other characters during the course of Neon Genesis Evangelion but she is also a good mecha pilot and is repeatedly seen aboard her flaming red Eva to exterminate the Angels. Phenix Studio has decided to present anime fans with one new statuette focused on Asuka: below we see the tweet with some photos, where the girl is on a platform wearing her bright red jumpsuit, while her orange hair twirls in the air. At his feet we see instead many references to his life as a fighter, such as the head of the Eva-02 and other robotic parts.

Besides Asuka, Rei also received her figure where she is portrayed in a more bewitching way.