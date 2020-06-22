Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka is the protagonist of the last figure of Lighting Studio

June 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of scale models is a universe that fascinates thousands of fans around the world. The Japanese culture, in particular, enjoys many characters who have entered the hearts of fans, especially when it comes to the brilliant masterpiece of Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

About a year after the Evangelion disaster on Netflix, which even forced the US giant to remove our adaptation to make some substantial changes, the franchise returns to be talked about following the latest figures produced by Lighting Studio. The company, in fact, wanted to pay homage to one of the most loved heroines in the world, Asuka Soryu Langley.

The pilot of 02 she is one of the most emblematic characters of Japanese culture, a girl who has even managed to break the Evangelion community in two between those who particularly appreciate her and those who, on the other hand, cannot stand her arrogant character. In any case, the scale model of Lighting Studio, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays Asuka in her peculiar, albeit slightly modified, plagsuit and with a sort of sword in her right hand. The 50 cm tall statuette is proposed to the public at a price of around 400 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. Delivery that, however, will not take place before the last quarter of 2020.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below but not before having a look at the promotional trailer of the collaboration with OPPO.

