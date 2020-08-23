Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka and Rei come to life with an exceptional double cosplay

August 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a franchise that still attracts swarms of fans today despite being dated from the 90s. With the’upcoming arrival of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, unfortunately postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus, interest in the work has rekindled.

But they weren’t just lovers of Neon Genesis Evangelion to launch into the world of cosplay on these characters. After introducing you to Elefire’s Asuka, the character returns together with Rei Ayanami thanks to a group cosplay in which a Chinese star also participated. The anime singer and cosplayer Liyuu, who is currently working on the ending of I’m Standing on a Million Lives, recently uploaded some photos that see her as part of a partnership between Neon Genesis Evangelion and the video game Knife’s Out.

Four photos were presented on Twitter in which the singer Liyuu interpreta proprio Asuka Langley, while at his side there are Rei Ayanami, the other protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Yami, character of Knife’s Out. Below you can see the four photos collected in the tweet while going to the source you can enjoy a more varied album and that you it also focuses on individual characters.

Don’t miss the single Rei cosplay made by Mimorguee.

