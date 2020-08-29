Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion and ICE-WATCH come together in a stunning line of watches

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Neon Genesis Evangelion is an icon in Japan, one of the most important titles of Japanese culture that continues to influence numerous television productions. Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece, which is still awaiting the debut of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, continues its campaign of collaborations with famous brands.

During yesterday’s broadcast of the first three tetralogy films, a clue had hinted at the possibility that Studio Khara announced a new date for the highly anticipated fourth Rebuild film, a hope that however shattered at the end of the screening. Despite the silence that surrounds Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the franchise has never stopped making people talk about itself through a massive marketing campaign made up of amazing collaborations, on all the epochal one with OPPO.

The last of them, however, is signed ICE-WATCH, a Belgian company famous for its themed watches. In fact, the company has started a collaboration to produce a line of limited edition wristwatches for 2021, the same ones that you can admire at the top of the page in the dedicated presentation video. Currently, the products can be pre-ordered at the official Bandai website al price around 140 euros. If you think the price is too high, then you haven’t seen this scale reproduction of the Eva Unit 01 at 30,000 euros.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this collaboration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

