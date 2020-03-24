Neon Genesis Evangelion and collaboration with Honda Civic

Share it:

The cult series that has fascinated fans around the world, Neon Genesis Evangelion will collaborate with the Japanese car manufacturer Honda to promote the new Hnda Civic Hatchback model.

Honda has also opened a website featuring a countdown that will end in seven days. We will probably be shown some particularly spectacular spots for the promotion of the Civic. Meanwhile, the Japanese company has released three videos on its YouTube channel. The first is dedicated to Shinji Ikari, the second a Rei Ayanami while the third ad Asuka Soryu Langley. The videos lasted a few seconds and you find them at the bottom of the news. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

All the fans are eagerly waiting to know new details on the final film (but will it really be so?) Of the adventures of Shinji and the other characters in the film Neon Genesis Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 directed by the director Hideaki Anno and which is expected to come out in June except for incidents related to the coronavirus emergency. In case you no longer remember the events of the story that led to the film, you can take a look at the summary video edited by the same Year of Rebuild Evangelion. Finally we leave you with this 2 meter statue of Eva 01.