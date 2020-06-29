Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: all aboard a 15-meter Eva in the latest themed attraction

June 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Shinji, get on board!" At least that's how we would like to summarize the latest ingenious attraction promoted in Japan by the franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Indeed, the brand sponsorship program continues pending the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the latest film in cinema tetralogy.

How many of you have ever actually wanted to board an Eva unit? Despite the psychological complexes that touched the protagonists in the original series directed by Hideaki Anno, the giant robots continue to fascinate thousands of fans around the world.

Therefore, the franchise wanted to respond to your wishes, creating a particular themed attraction. After the experience on Mount Fuji, this October will open the event titled "Evangelion Kyoto Base", a theme park where it will be possible get on board of unit 01 15 meters high. The gigantic mecha, reproduced only from the bust up for scale reproduction issues, stands on an LCL swimming pool which during the adventure will shine with a special effects show lasting 3 minutes. For the occasion, it will also be possible to buy themed foods and drinks, as well as board the unit and admire the splendid reproduction of the Entry Plug which will even be able to analyze your synchronicity rate. Will you be worthy to pilot the giant Eva?

READ:  Lion King Criticized by original animator

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this brilliant attraction? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.