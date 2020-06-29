Neon Genesis Evangelion: all aboard a 15-meter Eva in the latest themed attraction

Share it:

"Shinji, get on board!" At least that's how we would like to summarize the latest ingenious attraction promoted in Japan by the franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Indeed, the brand sponsorship program continues pending the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the latest film in cinema tetralogy.

How many of you have ever actually wanted to board an Eva unit? Despite the psychological complexes that touched the protagonists in the original series directed by Hideaki Anno, the giant robots continue to fascinate thousands of fans around the world.

Therefore, the franchise wanted to respond to your wishes, creating a particular themed attraction. After the experience on Mount Fuji, this October will open the event titled "Evangelion Kyoto Base", a theme park where it will be possible get on board of unit 01 15 meters high. The gigantic mecha, reproduced only from the bust up for scale reproduction issues, stands on an LCL swimming pool which during the adventure will shine with a special effects show lasting 3 minutes. For the occasion, it will also be possible to buy themed foods and drinks, as well as board the unit and admire the splendid reproduction of the Entry Plug which will even be able to analyze your synchronicity rate. Will you be worthy to pilot the giant Eva?

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this brilliant attraction? Let us know with a comment below.