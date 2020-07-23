Neon Genesis Evangelion: Adult and costumed Asuka in Mariza Scheid's cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neon Genesis Evangelion revolves around the story of Shinji Ikari, a 14 year old boy, who finds himself driving the EVA-01 to defend humanity from the siege of the Angels, beings of unspecified nature. At his side he will find Rei Ayanami and Asuka Soryu LangleyTwo girls piloting respectively the EVA-00 and EVA-02.

Asuka Langley during Neon Genesis Evangelion she boasted a lot about her beauty and physique despite being a 14 year old and tried several times to seduce Kaji, despite the fact that the latter was attracted to Misato Katsuragi. Let's move on a few years and see Asuka grown up, because that's how Mariza Scheid portrays her. In fact, the cosplayer takes on the role of the EVA-02 pilot.

The Langley cosplay that you can see below then refers to a particular version of the girl, this time with a much more adult look and especially in a swimsuit. Resuming the red tone of his EVA pilot suit, Mariza Scheid shows off the physique of this sexiest Asuka. Do you like this interpretation of the Neon Genesis Evangelion girl?

A brief history of opera will end definitively with the arrival of the fourth film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.