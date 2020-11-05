Neon Genesis Evangelion: A stunning Asuka cosplay getting ready to lead the Eva

Asuka Soryu Langley is one of the pilots of Evangelion, the so-called Children, 14-year-olds gathered around the world and the only ones able to pilot these mysterious giant machines. In Neon Genesis Evangelion becomes a protagonist in all respects after its introduction, late compared to the other two pilots Shinji and Rei.

However, once she bullied into the main cast, never comes off and becomes one of the most loved characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion. She is the pilot of the Eva-02, a completely red mech. But in the Igui-chan cosplay that you can see below, the girl is preparing to pilot Shinji Ikari’s Eva-01 instead.

The cosplay di Asuka da Neon Genesis Evangelion sees the girl on the left in the classic red jumpsuit, while Igui-chan’s youthful face manages to adapt to Asuka’s still adolescent features from the anime. Behind it, obviously thanks to an overlay in the photograph, is the Eva-01, ready for use. What do you think of this cosplay a tema Neon Genesis Evangelion and what makes us savor the sci-fi atmospheres of the series?

Neon Genesis Evangelion has just turned 25 and is preparing to return to cinemas with the Rebuild Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 cycle film.