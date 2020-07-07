Neon Genesis Evangelion: a Rei cosplay will capture you with Cruel Angel's Thesis on the piano

Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion it is a series to say the least historical that with its introspection and narrative choices has captured entire generations who still ask themselves the meaning of those episodes. Fans can watch it on Netflix with the new Italian dubbing, or retrieve the DVDs with the previous dubbing.

The fact is, however, that the story has yet to end since it will arrive Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the fourth and final film of Hideaki Anno on Neon Genesis Evangelion and which was originally scheduled for 2020. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus has forced to postpone the latter story to a later date. For this reason, it can be useful to take advantage of it for a Neon Genesis Evangelion rewatch on Netflix.

The episodes start with Zankoku no Tenshi no These, an acronym that is internationally known as Cruel Angel's Thesis. This opening has become historical in every form and one of the most iconic in the world of animation and this is why Ru's Piano decided to interpret it in a video on Youtube. Obviously, as the name suggests, the girl played Cruel Angel's Thesis on the piano but he did it while doing the cosplay by Rei Ayanami. In the video above you can enjoy the splendid song and the performance with the thesis of the cruel angel.