Neon Genesis Evangelion: a new bundle will collect the original tracks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The landing on Netflix of Neon Genesis Evangelion has raised more than a few grievances from fans, not just about the management of dubbing. In fact, many did not like the removal of some of the most iconic tracks from the animated series – Fly Me To The Moon is an example.

However, the 25th anniversary Box Set – scheduled for October 2020 – will include all the original pieces of the anime, even those that have never been included in any home video edition. There will be five discs in total, which can be purchased for around $ 91.

Separately yet another music collection will be released, containing songs collected and interpreted by the singer Yoko Takahashi and the voice actor of Rei, Megumi Hayashibara. In this case the cost is around $ 28.

Even the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise has crossed overso far a difficult year due to Coronavirus. In fact, the Rebuild of Evangelion film, as well as many other film productions, has undergone a postponement to a later date.

Nonetheless, the Evangelion brand is healthier than ever, as evidenced by its massive presence on the market; the latest collaboration was signed with the Oppo Digital brand, to promote the limited edition of the Reno Ace 2 smartphone.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: here is the complete video of the creepy CG special. Neon Genesis Evangelion's Asuka is the star of the latest Lighting Studio figure.