Neon Genesis Evangelion: 10 unsolved questions in the historical anime of Hideaki Anno

How many years have passed since the end of Neon Genesis Evangelion? Really many, not considering the Rebuild of Evangelion movies. In fact, the TV series originally aired in Japan between 1995 and 1996, with then the films Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion which concluded the whole cycle in the following years.

Yet even after many years certain questions from Neon Genesis Evangelion that remain unanswered in the anime on which viewers can only try to speculate. Excluding the new feature films, what are the 10 unanswered questions?

Who killed Kaji? After freeing Kozo Fuyutsuki from SEELE, Kaji is killed by someone. However, the man was hit twice, making it clear that it was not a simple soldier trained to hit him but a leader or a man of power not with good aim. It could therefore be one of the characters we saw at the organization’s numerous meetings who did so.

Gendo’s last words to Ritsuko, which were spoken without a vowel. Some fans have tried to play the animation lip, but there is no official confirmation of what the man said.

The meaning of Asuka’s last words . At the end of The End of Evangelion, the only ones to witness the final devastation are Shinji and Asuka. The words of the girl closing the film are “How disgusting”, which could refer to a multitude of issues.

. At the end of The End of Evangelion, the only ones to witness the final devastation are Shinji and Asuka. The words of the girl closing the film are “How disgusting”, which could refer to a multitude of issues. The cloning of Rei: the girl was reproduced in the image and likeness of Yui, Shinji’s mother and Gendo’s wife. It is not clear how he managed to create all those puppets from the spirit of Lilith and why they retain some of the sensations of the other bodies.

The choice of pilots and the connection with the Eva . In fact, only a few kids can drive the huge robots, especially 14-year-olds. It’s not clear why only they can connect with them and what would happen if they grew up during the series.

. In fact, only a few kids can drive the huge robots, especially 14-year-olds. It’s not clear why only they can connect with them and what would happen if they grew up during the series. The fate of Toji Suzuhara, the Fourth Children. His appearance as a pilot was extremely short and undoubtedly problematic, especially for Shinji. After the battle, it was practically not shown anymore.

The sudden production of Eva. In the End of Evangelion, NERV is attacked by the remaining Evangelions but they are vastly different from the previous ones. It is probable though unconfirmed that they were led by the Dummy Plug system, however their construction turned out to be almost abrupt and in contrast to some earlier statements throughout the series.

Kaworu Nagisa e il rapporto con Shinji . While briefly, Kaworu was the Fifth Children but also turned out to be the last angel. Before this revelation, however, he had built a relationship with Shinji, with some phrases that could make you think of something more than a simple friendship on the part of the new boy.

. While briefly, Kaworu was the Fifth Children but also turned out to be the last angel. Before this revelation, however, he had built a relationship with Shinji, with some phrases that could make you think of something more than a simple friendship on the part of the new boy. The Dead Sea manuscripts. These are truly extant and are believed to be among the oldest texts with the Hebrew Bible and some studies on it. In the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, however, they are mentioned without being detailed and some references remain obscure.

The Angels, Lilith, Adam and their true essence. These creatures remain in many ways unknown and enigmatic. It has never been explained how Lilith was captured, nor the behavior of some of these creatures.

Have you already seen Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix with the new dubbing? Meanwhile, new theories have already sprung up on the net in view of the arrival of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.