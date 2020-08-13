NEOM partnership: the Astralis in controversy, about to leave the Blast events

Share it:

NEOM's entry into the esports sector with partnerships related to the League of Legends European Championship and tournament organizer Blast events continues to be discussed.

Riot Games made a sudden turnaround within hours of the announcement, repentance triggered by the uprising of the entire League of Legends community. For its part Blast did not speak, continuing on its own path.

Now, however, it seems that the Astralis have entered into open controversy with the tournament organizer and are threatening to withdraw the team from events. BLAST CS: GO, precisely because of the partnership with the Saudi Arabian NEOM project.

The CEO of the org Anders Horsholt told the Politiken.dk portal that the agreement in question is "unacceptable"and condemned the partnership with Saudi Arabia, stressing that"esports are and must be for everyone".

"We always want to solve this type of problem directly with our partners and give them a fair chance to solve in the right way"said Hørsholt."At the same time, however, we have made it clear that we cannot in any way participate in a context in which our brand, players or partners are connected with initiatives of this type, and of course we expect Blast to find a solution.".

Since Blast announced the partnership agreement, everyone has come out against that decision. Many teams have come forward and formed a common front to oppose the continuation of this agreement.

On a practical level, if Blast were to carry out its partnership, Horsholt's statement would mean that Astralis may be missing from future events.

It would be a blow to the organizer, as those events have long been associated with Astralis and the team has been a huge draw to the public.

The public and leading figures in the sector have all contested these agreements, mainly opposing them the position and actions of Saudi Arabia against the LGBT community.

Astralis will therefore wait to see if Blast will find a solution to this situation involving NEOM, but the company's inertia could lead the Danish team to skip the next events.