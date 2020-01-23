Entertainment

Nendoroid lovers? Find out all the secrets in the new Crunchyroll documentary

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

If you are a collector of any kind, you will certainly know the reason why many products have prices that may seem at first glance completely unreasonable. In today's market, it is very difficult to find high quality collectibles at modest prices, but if you are an anime fan, there is a solution.

We are obviously talking about Nendoroid, the collectibles of Good Smile Company who for some years seem to have managed to undermine (at least partially) the road of the most famous Funko Pop.

Crunchyroll, the famous western streaming site, has recently published a brand new documentary dedicated to these very curious products, in which some experts illustrate their creation and distribution process. The documentary is part of the platform's new deepening format, which in recent months has already shared two similar videos dedicated to the production of Dr. Stone and Food Wars.

READ:  Disney +: all about your arrival in Spain

In case you didn't know, we remind you that i Nendoroid they are small reproductions of anime and manga put on the market by the Japanese company Good Smile Company starting from 2006. The action figures are about ten centimeters tall and show the body of the character in version chibi or super deformed. All the parts of the body of a Nendoroid are interchangeable, in this way the toys allow the character to take on different expressions and postures.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this type of insights? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.