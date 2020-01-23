Nendoroid lovers? Find out all the secrets in the new Crunchyroll documentary

Share it:

If you are a collector of any kind, you will certainly know the reason why many products have prices that may seem at first glance completely unreasonable. In today's market, it is very difficult to find high quality collectibles at modest prices, but if you are an anime fan, there is a solution.

We are obviously talking about Nendoroid, the collectibles of Good Smile Company who for some years seem to have managed to undermine (at least partially) the road of the most famous Funko Pop.

Crunchyroll, the famous western streaming site, has recently published a brand new documentary dedicated to these very curious products, in which some experts illustrate their creation and distribution process. The documentary is part of the platform's new deepening format, which in recent months has already shared two similar videos dedicated to the production of Dr. Stone and Food Wars.

In case you didn't know, we remind you that i Nendoroid they are small reproductions of anime and manga put on the market by the Japanese company Good Smile Company starting from 2006. The action figures are about ten centimeters tall and show the body of the character in version chibi or super deformed. All the parts of the body of a Nendoroid are interchangeable, in this way the toys allow the character to take on different expressions and postures.

