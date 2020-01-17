Nemesis and the hunters, protagonists of the new Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer

Share it:

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 Remake focused on the character with the best teeth of all Raccoon City. We talk about nemesis, of course, that has stood as the main protagonist of a video where we can also see the new look of the hunters. In addition, and if it was not difficult enough to digest the hype, the company has published a blog in which it reviews who is who and shows the new aspect of Nicholai Ginovaef, Mikhail Victor, Tyrell Patrick Y Murphy seeker, among many others. A selection of heroes from which we made a gallery with his before and after a few weeks ago.

As described by her own Capcom, Nemesis is the smartest enemy of the whole game and in addition to being lethal, he has the ability to make his own decisions on how to approach our capture and with what weapons to do so. In case it doesn't sound bad enough, its healing ability "is incredible" and defeating it is "virtually impossible." No matter how many times we tear it down, it will always rise again and be ready to take revenge on us. In addition to its characteristic rocket launcher, Nemesis has infinite tentacles which he uses to hunt from a distance and to attract us to him. If you want to survive, you better think fast. As for the hunters, they are a bio-organic weapon (BOW in English) that are characterized by their reptile skin, their claws and their tendency to jump on us. One of the most agile and fearsome enemies that we will find in Raccoon City.

We remind you that Resident Evil 3 Remake will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next April 3, 2020. In recent hours, in addition to this trailer, the game has confirmed how much it occupies on the hard drive and has revealed some of the news that will be presented with respect to the original. Because in addition to a new multiplayer mode, we will have unprecedented levels, more open areas than it had in its day and even different enemies.

Source I Capcom Blog