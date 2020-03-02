Share it:

Presented at the end of season 3 of My Hero Academia, the trio known as Big Three had a significant impact on the anime. The third year boys Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado continued to show themselves also during the season 4 of My Hero Academia with the various clashes of the last narrative arc.

But season 20 episode 20 gives new moments with Nejire Hadoafter a short period of skinny extras for the girl. With the arrival of the Cultural Festival there will also be a beauty contest at the Yuei, which last year he saw Nejire not win against his rival. This time, however, things seem to go differently for the student who already in My Hero Academia 4×20 shows all its splendor, as you can see at the bottom.

The dress chosen for the show has a slit that highlights the generous breasts of the young woman who, combined with her natural charm and character, is an important weapon for her victory. Not only this because it conquers the hearts and eyes of both the students of the Yuei and the fans who attended the episode. This time Nejire will succeed in establishing herself as a queen from school or will someone else win?

Before seeing the outcome of the race, however, the question must be closed Gentle Criminal that already in episode 21 of My Hero Academia 4 will put the wheels in the wheels to students and in high school with a dangerous foray.