Nejire Chan, of My Hero Academia, shows himself in an excellent cosplay

In this fourth season of My Hero Academia, which ended with episode number thirteen, not only did we understand once again, if it were not clear, how fantastic this series is, but we got to know the characters better and among them the aspired Pro Heroes best of the Yuei: the Great Trio.

We have become attached to Lemillion and his oddity of going through things, a Suneater who turns everything he eats into a weapon and ends up with the only girl in the group: Nejire Chan, capable of converting its vitality into shock waves. Surely who has seen the last episode of the fourth season ended the vision with a little bitterness in the mouth, beyond the epic nature of the episode.

But to reiterate the great response of the public that the Great Trio of the Yuei High School, the many cosplay that you see around the web testify, like the one we are talking about today, made by franluitz, talented Instagram cosplayer. As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of this article, the chosen subject is really Nejire Hado in his hero version. And not only the photo is masterfully made thanks to the wise use of colors, but also the costume is very faithful to the original one, not to mention the touch of class given by the hairstyle of the hair, with the two horns that rise from the head, just as in the drawing that the master Horikoshi he made some character.

Nejire is considered by many fans to be the most charming aspiring hero of the Yuei, do you think the same way? Let us know below in the comments and also tell us what you think of the costume.

