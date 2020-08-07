Neither the money, nor the fame, nor the luxuries: what is the Bielsa method to choose the clubs he runs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The reasons behind Marcelo Bielsa's choice to work (Photo: Reuters)

The service station on the route, the plaza as a strategic center and magnet of the essential buildings for its operation, the warehouse, the club, the bowling where addicts to anecdotes share the vermouth of each day. With a couple of blocks per side that make the low houses coexist in perfect harmony with nature, and surrounded by a green horizon that smells of endless, Maximum Peace It is one of those towns where everyone knows each other. Nothing breaks the parsimony of that earthly paradise. Marcelo Bielsa is one more. The three thousand inhabitants may come across it one day by walking around, perhaps going shopping. They will only greet you with a warm gesture or a word. It is one more, mimetized between the silence of the family field that was once his in-laws, Laura's parents. That town an hour from Rosario, lying on Provincial Route 90, the object of so many sports reports, is perhaps the fort of the Crazy. The place chosen many times to practice the punctilious Bielsa method when choosing their jobs. His place in the world that he always seems to be chasing every time he moves out of obligation, be it in Bilbao, Chile, France or Leeds.

Marcelo knows that the imponderable is part of the essence of football, but he is also clear that everything he can plan has to be previously analyzed. Bielsa has its recipes. Neither better nor worse. Methods that prevented him almost on principle from joining Batisuta and Crespo on the field during their stay in the Argentine team. Methods that transformed him almost unanimously into a coach praised by the vast majority of his managers and colleagues. There is nothing new in saying that you have precise planning to command your teams, but little has been explained about the system that starts every time you choose a job offer.

Inter from Italy, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Lazio, Seville, Real Sociedad, River, Boca, Santos from Brazil, the teams from Mexico, the United States and Colombia … A simple sample list that privately lists people who knew him. All these spaces had it in their plans at different times in the last three decades, but they did not pass – for various reasons – the strict Bielsa filter that Vélez, Atlas of Mexico, Athletic de Bilbao, Olympique de Marseille, Lille or Leeds managed to overcome. . An organization chart that could already be smelled since he emigrated from Newell’s to Mexican soccer, but that the passage of time perfected. Why did some succeed in seducing him and others did not?

“I think in that sense he has not changed. It was always like this. Break the coaches average to take clubs. He does it through a thorough study of what the institution is, the people who preside over it and others. The project must be accepted from A to Z ”, removes one of the veils of the Mario Zanabria mystery in dialogue with Infobae. He is an example of the seeds of the method Bielsa: as soon as he arrived in Mexico, in his first official job outside the Leprosy, he Crazy He did hidden training and assessed that there was a lack of material to achieve the objectives. He proposed to become a sports director for a year to found the basic (lower) forces of the Atlas and to hire Zanabria as DT of the first team. In the following season, with his ideal structure mounted, he would take over the professionals. This was the case and the Bielsa harvests are still remembered today: Rafa Márquez, Pavel Pardo, Jared Borgetti and other bastions that shone years later emerged.

After directing Newell's, Bielsa went through Atlas, América, Vélez and Espanyol (Photo: Reuters)

Marcelo performs a kind of check list before confirming the landing at a club. Sometimes than other times, immersed in the tranquility of Máximo Paz, near that room full of football videos that he has in his field where a few privileged people tasted a barbecue, the Crazy Thoroughly evaluate every aspect of the proposals you receive. Those who know him remember that once a contact came from the Arab soccer millionaire. He traveled and returned. He only made a laughing comment about the strangeness of stadium air conditioners.

The economic thing is the last aspect to treat, a data not less in which all agree. “We sat with him in a hotel for 12 hours. We saw that we would have to explain Leeds vision and potential. My job was to sign the contract and negotiate business terms. It was very frustrating because I couldn't get him interested in any of that."The CEO of that club, Angus Kinnear, described the dealings with Leeds in the documentary Take us home. "We will have negotiated 25 or 30 days and the economic thing appeared the last day. The economic aspect was never discussed, he was not interested ”, reinforces the concept for this article Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the president of the Chilean federation who hired him in 2007 for the national team.

But this is not the profile of an altruist. Bielsa enforces its reputation, although this is never a sine qua non as the rest of the items on the list are. Before talking about silver, you must evaluate many foci that you consider crucial. "The figures are what soccer handles and are offensive to people. So expressing yourself without lying is very difficult ”, he responded in 2007 after assuming in Chile, in one of the few times he made any reference to his contract and the exorbitant amounts that prevail in the environment.

That simple man, hearty, at times detached from the ostentation of the material that so characterizes this era, first seeks an ideal place. It never had a representative or intermediary. Hardly anyone you trust who can help you with contracts on occasion. Every offer that seduces you goes through a first ritual: write scrupulously, in handwriting, in notebooks, index cards or block sheets what he considers vital in the negotiation.

"The process needs a suitable time. A lot of times they call from one day to the next, but he usually doesn't catch teams in the middle of the season. This is because he has to do an in-depth analysis of the team, the institution, the structure, an in-depth study of each player. The painstaking work he does is terrible and the x-ray has to be very strict. From there he makes the decision in sports, ”says a close man who chooses to protect his name.

"The most important thing for him are the footballers, the youth of the club, the youth sports project, the right place to carry out the task. It is not enough for him with a single field to train, for example ”, Claudio Vivas, historical assistant to Marcelo, who today takes the reins as Bolívar's main coach, makes more clear.

Marcelo Bielsa during his stay in Lille de France (Photo: Reuters)

First he looks with his magnifying glass at football: how the team plays, the average age of the squad, how fertile is the land of the inferiors, what style of play prevails in that institution. His historical obsession with data facilitates that first scale. Three anecdotes paint it perfectly. “Perhaps at that time he did not do all the analysis he does today, but we spoke one day in the morning and in the afternoon we were chatting with him in Rosario. He had no time to investigate. However, we were surprised by everything he knew about Vélez”, Details Raúl Gámez, president of Vélez in 1997 when Marcelo landed there. “I talked to him when he had the offer from the Chilean team, which was a very long process, like two months. He is not seduced by quick things, he has to study. Once he called me, he was in Rosario and asked me to take him to his field. He told me: ‘Aren't you upset that I sit in the back seat? Because back I go with magazines from Chile – I had many magazines – and I am looking ’”, provides Ricardo Lunari, a Bielsa boy of the first Newell’s era, which was one of the many sources of consultation Crazy for his time in trans-Andean football. "What surprised me the most was the first meeting we had: He brought me a list that would have about 60 or 70 different players from the Chilean league, first and first B. With a whole statistic. We were talking about the different players and it is not common for the coaches who are not so knowledgeable, "agrees Mayne-Nicholls. Chile, judging by the assembled puzzle, was the first place where the Bielsa method.

The gear line continues towards a process of search for identity, of roots, a flash that excites him: French culture (Lille and Marseille), being the flag of the poorest neighborhood in the country (Marseille), the defense of an ethnic group ( the Basques of Bilbao) or the incorporated classic (in Espanyol de Barcelona). After all, the persecution of first love: “I belong to an institution that Jorge Griffa designed in the 80s / 90s, which is Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario. At that time I had a point in common with this club: It fed almost exclusively on its own players, trained in its minor divisions. As there was this point of coincidence, I always informed myself about the operation of this club. This is a club that has a romantic, stately feel, all things that particularly appealed to me. ” That was the explanation of the Crazy when he prioritized Athletic Bilbao (2011) over Inter Italian. The Basque team was perhaps the point where he found the most references to the "place that has marked my life", the "club I belong to", as he himself defined NOB after ascending with Leeds.

“He needs the teams to have a connection with his game, with the passion that he puts into every game, with every breath. Of course, run that ”, reinforce the theory that Bielsa is looking for a red thread between the club and the city where he will have to lead.

After chasing the trail of the scent of Rosario around the world, Bielsa advances in formal conversations: moment of inspect in person the facilities, the work bodies, the available resources. “He needs to have power to be able to handle the sports part. To do and undo whatever is related to the first team and absolute disposition in decision-making in sports matters. He needs sports fields, some infrastructure, materials, young players so they can sparring. Many things that come out of the everyday and that perhaps in other clubs cannot be done ”, describes someone who knows DT's cuisine. This primary focus for Bielsa is also an example to understand why it would be difficult to see him in command of a world power: the most important clubs in Europe have a structure full of area directors, almost with a bureaucratic approach to sport, and that it would make it impossible to grant all its non-negotiable requirements.

In that first approach to the new club, the other place that always seems to travel through his mind appears: Máximo Paz. Analyze the city where he will live, the prevailing rhythm, interpersonal relationships. It became habitual during his last works to hear news about the reforms that he demanded in the training centers of each entity to which he landed, as well as his chosen places to live. The Domaine de Luchin del Lille, a nature-dominated training complex. The Embarcadero Hotel facing the sea in Bilbao. The quiet town of Wetherby five kilometers from the training center of Leeds. Or the Pinto Durán Complex, away from the central area of Chile but with the possibility of having a daily window to the mountain range: "He wouldn't forgive me, he said, if he didn't see this wonder every day," Mayne-Nicholls recalled.

In addition, it is common for photos of fans surprised to see him walking around the city like another neighbor; as if it were Máximo Paz, that town that in 2002 convulsed with a massive caravan that accompanied it after the "worst failure in the history" of Argentina, as he himself defined that fact in a heated conference in Lille. In each stay outside his homeland, he also achieves the same atmosphere that he created with the residents of the family camp: everyone treats him as one more, does not invade his privacy and prefers not to tell details of his daily life to respect his historic secrecy.

A regular photo in Leeds: walking the streets of the place he chose to live (Photo: LeedsARG_)

“The topics of conversation were diverse and we rarely stayed on superficial questions. We were talking about the world, Euskal Herria's politics, Athletic's reference for union, its history, the club's social mass, the importance of leadership, the importance of values ​​and the process, of my global vision of the club at that specific moment, of why I was presenting myself to the elections and what my objectives will be when I presented myself, we exchanged concrete impressions of the players, the squad, Lezama, their convictions when working, of his working method ”, he graphs it for Infobae Josu Urrutia Telleria, former president of Athletic and current member of the Ask + consultancy.

“It caught my attention that I wasn't just wondering about soccer, about players. At one point he became interested in things that technicians don't normally care too much about: what was life like in Santiago, where did the team train, what good stadiums were there, what was life like in Chile, Chilean society, if Santiago had subways… Things that had more to do with the way of life ", Lunari relives on those talks prior to assuming control of command of the Red. In Leeds he found several of these previously detailed points: a city identified with a club, passionate as his beloved Newell's and with a country section as his warm Maximum Peace, all that combo in an institution that also allowed him to express his opinion in every aspect of sporty.

Not everything is rosy. Plans have their imponderables and can go wrong. The procedure is altered and there are not too many concessions. Each of its conditions is neatly recorded in negotiations by mail or other means of communication. That will be the proof that it does not break any commitment if some of its previously warned claims are not carried out, whether it is the hiring of one of the reinforcements or the works required in sports centers. You should see signs that those who want to hire you are in harmony with their methods. The example Lazio happened in 2016 is overwhelming: resigned a month after starting a "work program" with managers, considering that they failed to comply with several points.

"We made this decision because after four weeks of working together with you, we were unable to achieve any of the seven additions provided in the "Work Program" expressly approved by the president, Claudio Lotito. Taking into account that the departure of 18 players who acted in the previous season was also considered, the arrival of the reinforcements was necessary according to the scheduled deadlines, ”was one of the fragments where he provided arguments to justify his resignation days before starting. the preseason and without managing. The top manager of the Roman club threatened to file legal actions, but the agreement that Bielsa had agreed was clear and there was not too much way to counter the breach of the "work program". His dogma toppled the castle of Italian adventure with a sigh.

On the other hand, if the previously evaluated events flow in tune with your wishes, one of the final leaps begins: the test for managers; the leaders of the process and those who will be close on a daily basis. “I think that what I can contribute articulates with what the structure and organization require. The facilities are unbeatable and stimulate work. Working with Luis Campos (sports director) presupposes a very important contribution in terms of campus design. AND football has some industry and a lot of passion, and the proportions that I have observed in Gerard López (president) and Marc Ingla (general director) correspond to my feelings”He discovered this point with his sublime vocabulary when he climbed onto the saddle of the Lille. A 4D radiograph of those who were to be part of their procedures daily.

Bielsa sent a friend of Máximo Paz to make a bust and they placed the tribute in an emblematic bar in the town

With almost everything approved, Bielsa deepens the path towards the Possible campus exits and likely hires (He usually provides a list in hierarchical order with five options, the first is the best and the fifth is possible, as someone who knows his procedures in some depth remembers). It also begins to shape your coaching staff, where logically there is obsessive precision: you can ask for the replacement of a professional with whom there may not be agreement in the ways of working or be dazzled by an assistant who is in the club and who may even end up joining the task group in the next adventure.

There is one more aspect, which perhaps is not as predetermined as the previous ones, but which is foundational to start any analysis: in the square in question, the flag of challenge must fly. "I think he is looking for nice challenges and here he found a really nice one: a big club by history by number of followers, by specific weight. Sure, there are richer teams in the world that have won titles for more years, but Leeds United is a world symbol. And that gives it greatness too. Is a one club city, has a brutal significance in the region. And also the chemistry with Víctor Orta (sports director), I think that all this has influenced him to come ”, explains Gaby Ruiz, member of the Leeds sports management. "It seems to me that he is motivated by great difficulties, like he likes to climb very high mountains. He likes to start a job practically from scratch and demonstrate that with work, dedication, heart and passion things can be achieved ”, Lunari agrees with the idea.

Those who have browsed these patterns of understanding over the years speak of a level of "refinement" that is unimaginable. "He foresees everything," they warn. "It is ceremonial. It has guidelines ”, indicates another of the people who choose to protect their identity and give a little information dropper out of respect. This is also part of the Bielsa world: to try to give a certain precision on the articulation of its mechanisms, you have to put together a real puzzle that has the pieces scattered through the labyrinth of discretion that requires your close ones.

Surely all these carefully studied procedures are those that contribute to feeding that nickname of Crazy that was won many years ago. This method To accept jobs, he also complies with Marcelo's own explanation to explain the reason for his nickname during his time in Marseille: “Some answers that I choose to resolve certain situations do not coincide with those that are usually chosen”.

Too crazy or too sane?

An achievement that put him back on the main planes: He managed the promotion with Leeds after the historic club spent 16 years on the promotion (Photo: Reuters)

I KEPT READING:

He created the video game that marked a generation and today he is one of the scouts of Leeds de Bielsa: “It is shocking to see his concern down to the last detail”

Marcelo Bielsa in Newell’s: X-ray of “Loco” and five anecdotes of his beginnings as DT

The intimacy of Marcelo Bielsa in England and the secrets of his success with Leeds United