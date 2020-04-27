Neither Cristiano nor Messi: Mourinho chooses the best player he has seen

At 19 years old, a young Brazilian who had just emerged in the Netherlands was hired by the FC Barcelona. There he scored 47 goals in 49 games. And there coincided with Jose Mourinho. "Ronaldo Nazario is the best player I have ever seen on a playing field, ”said the Portuguese.

The current Tottenham coach worked during the 96/97 campaign in Barcelona, ​​supporting the direction of Bobby Robson. The culé table won the Copa del Rey, the Recopa and the Spanish Super Cup. While a young man Ronaldo Nazario reaped what for many has been the best campaign of his career (he took his first Ballon d'Or).

"I believe that Injuries weighed down a career that could have been even better. The talent that this boy had at 19 was impressive. ”

Ronaldo had several ligament tears during his journey at Inter Milan. In 2002 he reached a new World Cup and signed for Real Madrid, where his performance began to decline due in large part to injuries sustained.