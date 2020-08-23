Neil Gaiman unveils new details on the Netflix series at the DC FanDome

Share it:

The famous cartoonist Neil Gaiman has just revealed, on the occasion of the appointment of DC FanDome, interesting news on the next Netflix project, which will feature one of its most iconic characters: Sandman

During his recently concluded interview, Gaiman revealed that “the TV series inspired by Sandman will deviate slightly from the comics, but it will still remain a faithful adaptation of his work“The news was then deepened by the author himself, who added shortly after:

“The Sandman story will always begin in 1918, but then will continue in our groups and not in 1988. I know what you are thinking: how will history change? Isn’t it like we’re cutting a part of the story? What will happen? It will be a unique pleasure to tell this new story why we will discover new details about the characters, but we will remain faithful to the story“.

The production will therefore offer new and unpublished narrative outlets and, to reassure the most doubtful, remember that Sandman will be supervised in all its parts by Gaiman. The cartoonist also announced that the production is now in full swing and that they are casting for the roles officially started!

For all the latest updates here is how Sandman will be transported into the 21st century and stay tuned for all the news revealed in real time at DC Fandme!