         Neil deGrasse Tyson screwes up by signaling a 'The Arrival' error

Neil deGrasse Tyson He is probably the best known scientific popularizer of our time, but even he can make a mistake by making some observation and that is what has happened recently. And he wanted to point out an error of 'The arrival', taking very little time to receive an answer what dismounted his complaint.

In the film "Arrival" (2016) nobody wondered whether the circular patterns drawn by the creature were backwards. The septopoid Alien drew them from the other side of a transparent glass wall. pic.twitter.com/QfTfJlpHAQ – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 25, 2020

"In the movie 'The Arrival' no one wondered if the circular patterns drawn by the creature were turned upside down. The alien heptapod draws them from the other side of a transparent glass wall."

Why Neil deGrasse Tyson is wrong

What Neil deGrasse Tyson forgot is that the film itself clarifies that point through the use of voiceover. At one point, the character played by Jeremy Renner He points out that the alien language is free of time and therefore does not have a forward or backward direction.

It is also a detail that fits directly with the resolution of 'The arrival' – taken care of with the spoilers-, since as the character that gives life Amy Adams she begins to decipher her language, she experiences herself more and more in a non-linear way.

Come on, it was a detail that was always there in the script of Eric Heisserer, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work, and the aim of Neil deGrasse Tyson It seems more like a complaint about the progress of someone who has not finished watching the film than the fruit of a reflection at the height.