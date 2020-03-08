         Neil deGrasse Tyson claims that Marvel superheroes are "without a doubt" more scientifically correct than those in DC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The science popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson He already copied the headlines recently for his mistake in pointing out an error of 'The arrival'. Now it is again because it has taken advantage of the promotional campaign of 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' to affirm that the superheroes of Marvel They are "without a doubt"more scientifically correct than those of DC.

The scientific basis of their powers

Tyson is very clear about the reason for this, since with some specific exception such as Thor, Marvel superheroes have achieved their powers "derived from something scientific that has happened to them", also adding the following about several of them in a talk with ComicBook:

Spider-Man was bitten while in a laboratory where there was a radioactive spider. There is also Hulk that … were the gamma rays. Everyone has a science-based story for their super powers and I create a fertile scenario that you can return to if you need it. Besides, Banner was a doctor, for God's sake. That has its value.

Tyson himself did not hesitate to clarify that he has nothing against DC, but the truth is that his explanation is a little caught by the hair. And yes, these powers may have their origin in science, but without any real basis that something like that could be possible. It's a bit of using science to validate it instead of explaining it.

Anyway, currently the popularity of Marvel superheroes is well above the DC. It is only necessary to see the operation at the box office of the films of each other to clear any doubt.