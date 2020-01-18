Neighbors premieres its new season in February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new season of the Neighbors TV show is coming with big surprises to entertain Mexican families and it will be from February when they start their broadcasts on Channel 2 of Televisa.

Neighbors, one of the most popular series of Televisa, is of back in his new season, is reported on the news portal Las Estrellas. Vadhir Derbez and Roxana Castellanos are some of the actors involved in the project.

Silvita, Luis, Germán and Benito are some of the characters that are back to tell new adventures in Vecinos, a comedy series that has remained in the public's taste.

Elías Solorio, producer of Vecinos, reports that the success of the last season is for him and the entire production team happy, since digital platforms were always part of the top 10, in Mexico and other countries.

For this new season we could see Vadhir Derbez returning to Vecinos and Roxana Castellanos, two characters who have already left the story, who are no longer of the base characters, ”says Solorio.

Macaria, Mayrín Villanueva and Lalo Spain are other actors who are part of Vecinos, whose new season will premiere on February 16 at 8:00 pm on The Star Channel.