Entertainment

Negima !, the author explains to the DIET what is the only way manga have to survive

July 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Japanese publishing is facing an extremely delicate period, strengthened above all by the need by the Japanese government to protect its culture from Western claws. In this regard, DIETA, the legislative body of Japan, invited a famous mangaka to take part in a session.

To take part in one of the last sessions of the Chamber of Counselors was the author of Negima !, Ken Akamatsu, the same sensei who already participated in a task force last November to review copyright laws and strengthen the names of the guardians for anime and manga. Akamatsu told the whole event through a twitter on Twitter that reads the following:

"This month I was called by the Chamber of Counselors for an interrogation but, instead, I was asked a question by one of the members of the DIET:" What measures are necessary for Japanese manga to survive in the world? "
My answer was: "First of all, freedom of expression. Compared to all other countries, Japan's strength lies precisely in its freedom of creativity. Yet, with all these foreign platforms that are becoming increasingly popular and dominant, I would like to avoid a situation where Japanese works are subjected to foreign standards. "

READ:  Dorohedoro: the protagonist Cayman receives an impressive 150 euro action figure

Akamatsu, therefore, fears that Japanese art can change heavily to adapt to other cultures as well. To that effect, sensei suggested that the original manga manuscripts be preserved and exhibited, perhaps in a centralized museum. And you, instead, what do you think of his words, do you agree? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.