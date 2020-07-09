Negima !, the author explains to the DIET what is the only way manga have to survive

Share it:

Japanese publishing is facing an extremely delicate period, strengthened above all by the need by the Japanese government to protect its culture from Western claws. In this regard, DIETA, the legislative body of Japan, invited a famous mangaka to take part in a session.

To take part in one of the last sessions of the Chamber of Counselors was the author of Negima !, Ken Akamatsu, the same sensei who already participated in a task force last November to review copyright laws and strengthen the names of the guardians for anime and manga. Akamatsu told the whole event through a twitter on Twitter that reads the following:

"This month I was called by the Chamber of Counselors for an interrogation but, instead, I was asked a question by one of the members of the DIET:" What measures are necessary for Japanese manga to survive in the world? "

My answer was: "First of all, freedom of expression. Compared to all other countries, Japan's strength lies precisely in its freedom of creativity. Yet, with all these foreign platforms that are becoming increasingly popular and dominant, I would like to avoid a situation where Japanese works are subjected to foreign standards. "

Akamatsu, therefore, fears that Japanese art can change heavily to adapt to other cultures as well. To that effect, sensei suggested that the original manga manuscripts be preserved and exhibited, perhaps in a centralized museum. And you, instead, what do you think of his words, do you agree? Let us know with a comment below.