Need for Speed ​​next gen: a doubtful leak shows the video of the prototype

Through the YouTube channel of BlackPanthaa, the content creator has released a video leak that would show, according to him, a very first prototype of Need for Speed ​​next gen for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In the movie in question we are offered gameplay scenes taken from one scenario still in full development, with several low-resolution graphics, spartan polygonal model architectures and a barely sketched interface.

There poor quality of the shot however, it contributes to raise more than a doubt on the actual authenticity of this video, especially in consideration of the absence of further details provided by the youtuber in reporting, if nothing else, when he was able to access this material.

In leaving any judgment on this movie to you, we remind you that Electronic Arts has already shown scenes from the next chapter of the Need for Speed ​​racing series during the last digital event EA Play Live, during which the American videogame giant offered a taste of nextgen graphics with a trailer on Dragon Age 4, Battlefield 6 and NFS for PS5 and Xbox Series X. We also remember that in June the representatives of EA specified that the future Need for Speed ​​will be developed by Criterion.