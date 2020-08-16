Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered on Switch and Xbox One: Spotted on Amazon UK

Share it:

For some time now, various rumors have indicated a return to the videludic market of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, released in 2010 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii and PC.

In particular, the most widespread rumors point to a Remastered of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit developed by Electronic Arts. Never officially announced, the title is shrouded in mystery for now. The uncertainty about its existence has recently been the subject of debate following a sighting of the game made in the price lists of a retailer. In particular, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was available in the catalog of Mighty Apes, retailer operating mainly in the Australian and New Zealand market.

Now, a remastered edition of the racing game has also made its appearance in the lists of Amazon UK. The well-known e-commece portal in fact reports a card dedicated to a Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch is Xbox One. The release date shown is Friday November 13 2020, while the launch price indicated is £ 34.99. At the moment, the page does not contain any images relating to the possible cover of the product. A further indication of the actual existence of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered? To find out more, it will be necessary to wait for a possible official announcement from EA.