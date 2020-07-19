Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit in a retailer's price lists: remaster in sight?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Towards the end of last month, rumors began to circulate about the existence of a Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster, the first game in the series to be developed by Criterion Games and hit the shelves in the now distant 2010 editions for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Well, it looks like something is really moving, since Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit has just appeared in a retailer's price lists which operates in Australia and New Zealand (Mighty Ape) in the versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch! Attached to the sheet there are also the two images that you can view at the bottom of this news. The game is even already bookable for 95 New Zealand dollars, the equivalent of 54 euros, but unfortunately the page does not reveal any further information.

Is it really the Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster? The hypothesis does not seem at all improbable, since a Criterion Games racing arcade, Burnout Paradise, has already returned to new life in relatively recent times with Burnout Paradise Remastered. In addition, a remastered version of Hot Pursuit could represent an appetizing appetizer with a view to the main course, or the next-gen chapter of Need For Speed ​​developed, coincidentally, by Criterion, who inherited the reins of the series from Ghost Games.