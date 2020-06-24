Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit: EA working on the remaster? The noise is doubtful

Share it:

After Burnout ParadiseElectronic Arts could be working on a second remastered of a hugely successful Criterion racing game, namely Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, released in 2010.

This was revealed by Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, who cites some sources very close to the project or in any case to the American publisher. As reported, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remaster will be released on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It must be said that unfortunately Grubb seems to have burned his credibility in recent weeks, announcing games for the Sony, EA and Microsoft events that have not appeared on stage, among the many we mention the case of Mass Effect Remaster, according to him practically certain at the EA Play on June 17th and today never announced by Electronic Arts.

It is therefore difficult to understand how much truth there is in this rumor, moreover many wonder why do not launch the game even on new generation platforms but only on PS4, Xbox One and Switch. Criterion is also currently working on the new Need for Speed ​​so surely the team would not be involved in the alleged remastered edition.

Many doubts and however interesting the noise may be the source has a decidedly negative track recordtherefore we invite you to take the information with due precautions.