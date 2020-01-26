Need for Speed ​​Heat: "time-saving" microtransactions and steering wheel support coming soon

Share it:

Although Electronic Arts has been categorical from the outset in excluding loot boxes from Need for Speed ​​Heat, it has never hidden the desire to add microtransactions. The time is coming, since their entry is expected with the release of the patch on January 28th.

The microtransactions in question they will be part of the "time-saving" category, and will allow players who decide to use them unlock certain items much faster. Thanks to them, for example, they will be able to immediately show all collectibles, activities and service stations on the map, or make accessible all the refuges scattered throughout the game world (except for one linked to history) immediately. Clearly, the collectibles will still have to be collected playing, but in this way their position will be perfectly known.

In addition to that, the next Need for Speed ​​Heat update will introduce steering wheel support, big absent at launch. Ghost Games has not had the opportunity to test all peripherals on the market, but ensures compatibility with the following:

Thrustmaster T300RS

Thrustmaster TX

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster TMX

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel

The title, remember, is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know more, we invite you to read the review of Need for Speed ​​Heat.