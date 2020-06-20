Need for Speed ​​Heat enters the EA Access and Origin Access Basic Vault

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the EA Play Live 2020 event, the leaders of the US gaming giant confirmed that Need for Speed ​​Heat, the last chapter of this iconic arcade racing series, officially enters the Vault of "free" games for EA Access subscribers and Origin Access Basic.

In a similar way to the entry of PVZ The Battle of Neighborville on EA Access, once again subscribers to the service can download the full version of the title on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and access all the contents of the original version, including multiplayer lobbies and main campaign activities.

As illustrated by the good Francesco Fossetti in our review of Need for Speed ​​Heat, the work done by Ghost Games to rejuvenate the playful formulas of the racing saga it has been appreciable (especially in the tuning system and in aesthetic modifications), but was found to be out of focus with regards to driving model, the size of the scenario and the variety of accessible modes, especially in light of the high quality level achieved by competing productions (Forza Horizon 4 above all).

To those who follow us, we finally remember that the EA Access debut on Steam is close, as reaffirmed by the same American company coinciding with the last digital show that showed, among other things, the first video of FIFA 21 to confirm its I also arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year, together with the launch of the nextgen console from Sony and Microsoft.