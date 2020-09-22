NCIS, the eighteenth season will take us back to the past

NCIS ‘highly anticipated 18th season will kick off with a step back in time after the mighty season finale in which Christopher Lloyd starred as Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Smith.

That episode ended with Gibbs inviting McGee to take a seat and ad listen to his Kuwaiti war stories and then went to Hawaii to return the remains of Joe Smith. But when NCIS returns with new episodes in November it will take us back in time, to the eighth episode of season 17.

“We had an episode last year called Musical Chairs, where Gibbs disappears from the squad room to go on a mission, and then shows up at the end of the episode with a black eye.”co-showrunner Steve Binder recalled during the season preview. When Gibbs is back did not disclose what happened but, now everything will be clarified in the new episodes.

In short, viewers will finally have the answers they deserve and, hopefully, they can see the new installments of the long-running NCIS soon. But beyond this little spoiler, what can we expect from season 18? To find out we will still have to wait but luckily in Italy we can still count on the old episodes broadcast on Rai 2.