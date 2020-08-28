NBC confirms the release date of the fifth season

Share it:

The good news continues for all fans of the show at Dan Fogelman: in addition to the announcement of the Italian remake of This Is Us, in the past few hours NBC has also confirmed the release date of the fifth season.

As you know, the episodes of the show will be set in 2020 and will address some of the most important issues of recent years, such as the Coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. All this will be introduced by a two-hour episode, which will be broadcast in America on next 10 November. It therefore seems that the work on the unreleased season has gone ahead, waiting for more official information, fans have started writing to Dan Fogelman, asking for more information on the plot of the fifth season. Here is his comment: “We decided to tackle the Coronavirus right away. I am very proud of the writers of This is Us“.

He then continues talking about the season finale: “It will have the same conclusion we had thought. We will get there the same way, I hope it is useful information“. We just have to wait to know how the history of the Pearson family, in the meantime we recommend this interview with Justin Hartley of This Is Us in which the actor discusses the events of the fourth season finale.