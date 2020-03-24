NBA stars agree on his message: "Stay safe"

The NBA greats They coincide in the message that they wanted to convey to the fans once the suspension of the competition has been confirmed. All of them call on their followers to take care of themselves in this period when the coronavirus has come into their lives and suspends their favorite sport.

"Protect yourselves and keep you safe out there, "he says Stephen Curry. "Blessings and remain safe," he adds. Lebron James. "Stay safe, friends," insists the Slovenian. Luka Doncic.

2020 aint it. Don 't know what to compare this situation to … just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020 Man we canceling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020 2020 is being very bad year !! stay safe folks🙏 – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Second positive

The escort Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is the second NBA basketball player to have the COVID-19, after what Rudy gobert it became the first official case and the reason why the season was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday.

Jazz members still remain isolated in Oklahoma, where they were going to play against the Thunder on Wednesday, and the NBA disclosed that they have done 58 tests on players, the coaching staff, managers and other workers in the franchise, but so far the only positives for coronavirus have been the French Gobert and now American Mitchell.

The NBA has indicated that, after the first positive of a player by coronavirus, suspends all games until further notice "once the scheduled for the day of this Wednesday end." "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine the next steps from now on regarding the coronavirus pandemic, "he stressed.