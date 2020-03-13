Sports

NBA stars agree on his message: "Stay safe"

March 12, 2020
Edie Perez
The NBA greats They coincide in the message that they wanted to convey to the fans once the suspension of the competition has been confirmed. All of them call on their followers to take care of themselves in this period when the coronavirus has come into their lives and suspends their favorite sport.

"Protect yourselves and keep you safe out there, "he says Stephen Curry. "Blessings and remain safe," he adds. Lebron James. "Stay safe, friends," insists the Slovenian. Luka Doncic.

Second positive

The escort Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is the second NBA basketball player to have the COVID-19, after what Rudy gobert it became the first official case and the reason why the season was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday.

Jazz members still remain isolated in Oklahoma, where they were going to play against the Thunder on Wednesday, and the NBA disclosed that they have done 58 tests on players, the coaching staff, managers and other workers in the franchise, but until now the only positives for coronavirus have been the French Gobert and now American Mitchell.

The NBA has indicated that, after the first positive of a player by coronavirus, suspends all games until further notice "once the scheduled for the day of this Wednesday end." "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine the next steps from now on regarding the coronavirus pandemic, "he stressed.

