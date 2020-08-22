NBA scandal: Luka Doncic received a racist insult before suffering a severe injury

Share it:

The racist insult that Luka Doncic received from Montrezl Harrell

Luka Doncic became one of the great protagonists of the beginning of the playoffs of the NBA in the Orlando bubble. Is that after the first two games against Los Angeles ClippersWhere he broke all-time league records for a postseason rookie, in Game 3 of the series the opposite was true. The base of Dallas Mavericks suffered an act of racism and also had to leave the court due to an injury That could complicate his participation in the remainder of the Western Conference series.

In what was the Clippers’ victory over the Mavericks by 130-122 to lead 2-1 in the first-round playoff matchup, Doncic starred in a strong crossover with Montrezl Harrell. With just over 5 minutes remaining to finish the first quarter of the game, the number 5 of the Angelina franchise scored a double and, as he ran back to his field, he looked at the Dallas guard and said: “Bitch ass white boy” (“Fucking white ass boy”).

Beyond the insult, which generated controversy on social networks for its racist content and in the midst of the NBA campaign to proclaim racial equality, both players had different frictions throughout the duel that was played on one of the courts of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, in Orlando, which caused the referees to have to separate Doncic and Harrell.

But that wasn’t the only traumatic situation Dallas’ No. 77 had to go through in the game. Already in the second half of the game, in a defensive action while trying to contain Kawhi Leonard, the great star of the Clippers, Doncic sprained his left ankle. As soon as the sprain occurred, the Slovenian dropped to the ground and grabbed the bottom of his foot with clear signs of pain from what had happened. Once he was removed from the field, he sat in one of the substitute bench chairs with his head lowered. A few minutes later, team medical personnel took him to the locker room to analyze the extent of the injury. He tried to return for the beginning of the final quarter, but a few minutes later he left to not return to the game.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it’s not that bad. I was honestly very lucky that it was my left ankle, not my right. “, analyzed Doncic in dialogue with the press after the defeat of the Mavericks. It’s important to remember that last season, his first in the NBA, Luka suffered two sprains in late 2019 and early 2020 that took him off the court for 11 games.

Luka Doncic sprained his left ankle

Despite not having had his best meeting, the Slovenian again got a triple double -double digits in three categories-, his first in the NBA playoffs. In just over 29 minutes on the court, he added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assistsBut his ERA was low, as he scored just 4 of 14 on shooting and made a single 3-point attempt on six shots.

Statistically, and also in the game, the best in the Clippers win was Leonard. The number 2, who is coming off NBA champion last season with the Toronto Raptors, closed the game with a complete roster: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals in 39 minutes with 13-24 shooting from the court and 9-10 shooting free. He lacked a rebound and two goal passes to have achieved his first triple-double of the postseason.

Doncic’s suffering after bending his left ankle (Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images / AFP)

While waiting for what the medical studies that will be carried out on Doncic this Saturday will show to see how his ankle was after the sprain, game 4 of the series between Dallas and LA Clippers will be played this Sunday from 2:30 p.m. (Mexico) , 16.30 (Argentina) and 21.30 (Spain) and will be televised by ESPN.

NBA Playoffs 2020 (Mariano Llanes-Infobae)

